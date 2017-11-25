Holly Trolley one perk of ‘Small Business Saturday’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Somewhere between Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Small Business Saturday and in downtown Fort Wayne, the people celebrate the day in a big way.

“Trolley Day is the most wonderful day of the year for us,” Cathy Smiley, owner of Smiley’s Joy on Wayne St. said. “So, if people can remember to shop downtown, we’ll stay.”

Smiley expressed the importance of Small Business Saturday. A lot of preparation went into a day that affects the entire year.

“The day has been fantastic and we love to see everybody shopping small and shopping local at our downtown stores,” Sara Medina, owner of Outer Grace added.

That shopping experience, for the customer, is what the day was really about.

“We started at Pint and Slice and made our way around to Saving Grace and the Urban Hippie,” Shopper Jessica Sordelet said.

Shoppers discovered new places, an experience made special with little extras at the shops and restaurants Saturday.

A big extra was the option to ride free trolleys around the area that connected people with more than 50 businesses. It was an annual event planned by the Downtown Improvement District.

“It’s our first time doing the Holly Trolley,” Erika West remarked while standing near a stop. “It’s been a great time. The crowd is amazing. There are so many people out here. It’s really fun.”

The impact the shopping had on the businesses was not lost on the thousands of customers.

“Not only is it a Fort Wayne happening, It’s great for the community,” Shopper Craig Vespe said. “The more small businesses we have, the more it attracts people from all over.”

“Fort Wayne is awesome,” Smiley added. “The way they support us. They’re just awesome.”