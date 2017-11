FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Time flies when you’re having fun.

Saturday is the final day of the high school football season as the state championships wrap up – including Woodlan taking on Southridge in the 2A title game. Yet, it feels like yesterday that the Highlight Zone was just getting started.

Relive some of the best moments of the season here.

What was your favorite?

Take a look back at a CRAZY FUN football season… WATCH the full video on Snapchat (👻: SportsAndy) pic.twitter.com/KFm8lWVob2 — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) November 24, 2017