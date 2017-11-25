Family identifies gas station shooting victim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The identity of the man shot and killed while working at a Meijer gas station on Thanksgiving Day has been confirmed by friends and family Friday.

The victim is 25-year-old Jacob Walerko, according to his brother Jared Walerko.

He described his brother as “full of light.”

NewsChannel 15 also spoke to a close friend who says she is stricken with grief.

“I totally broke down crying. Like totally,” said friend Alexandra Washington. “He just turned 25 in October. It’s like being so young trying to get your life together. I cried. I really cried.”