Animal Care and Control offers open house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For years, people in Fort Wayne have turned to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control to expand their families with four legged friends. They have a lot going on during the holidays. Holly Pasquinelli joined First News for more on their adoption specials.

Next weekend they’ll have an open house. People can tour the entire building and walk around in areas the public normally cant.

Plus, their dogs will be in the Nutcracker (aka the “Muttcracker”) the next couple of weeks and they’re always looking for donations during the holiday season.

FWACC is open noon to 5:30 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and noon to seven on Wednesday.