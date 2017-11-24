Woodlan goes for first state football title since 1981

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan head coach Sherwood Haydock isn’t one for procrastination.

When he took over the Warriors program, the former Harding head coach said he’d planned to get them to the state finals in 12 years time. Haydock did it in seven.

The Warriors face Southridge in the 2A state championship contest at Lucas Oil Stadium at noon on Saturday. The hope to clinch their first state title since 1981.

Last Friday in their semi-state match, Woodlan needed a last second field goal by Luke Crilly to give the Warriors the victory over Eastbrook.