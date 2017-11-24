Uthoff leads Mad Ants for 6th consecutive victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants (6-1) defeated the Maine Red Claws (4-3), 126-117, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night in front of a crowd of 2,141. Jarrod Uthoff tallied a season-high and led all scorers with 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting and 16 rebounds. It was his second double-double performance this season.

Uthoff’s 34 tied Walt Lemon Jr.’s two prior performances for the most points scored in a game by a Mad Ants player this season.

All five Mad Ant starters scored in double digits, combining for 111 points. Lemon pitched in 24, DeQuan Jones notched a season-high 23 and C.J. Fair & Stephan Hicks both contributed 16 and 14 respectively.

The Mad Ants clung to an early lead, which stretched to as large as nine in the first quarter after a 7-0 run made it 27-18.

After shooting 18-of-27 to begin the night, Fort Wayne’s first-half lead grew to 14. Sixteen first-half points from Kadeem Allen paced Maine to keep within reach trailing 65-53 after 24 minutes.

The Red Claws made one final push at the Mad Ants’ lead to get the deficit down to 114-108 with 5:53 remaining in the game. A 6-0 run from Fort Wayne stretched the lead too far for Maine to rally back as Fort Wayne pulled away for their sixth consecutive victory.

Trey Davis led all Maine scorers with 23 points off the bench. Allen and Jabari Bird added 21 and 20 points on the night.

Fort Wayne will return home on Sunday against Northern Arizona and Maine will host Greensboro on Sunday as well.