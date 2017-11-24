Trine to Travel to Wartburg For NCAA Second Round Game

ANGOLA, IND. — The Trine University football team will travel to Waverly, Iowa to take on Wartburg College in a second-round game of the 2017 NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Both teams will enter the game with 11-0 records. Trine reached the “Sweet 16” following a 63-24 win against Monmouth (Ill.) College on Saturday (Nov. 18), while Wartburg defeated Franklin (Ind.) College, 35-34, in overtime on a two-point conversion attempt by Franklin that ended in an incomplete pass.

The matchup between the Thunder and Knights will be the first-ever meeting.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for noon central time (1 p.m. EST). Trine fans can catch all the action via Wartburg’s livestream by clicking here.