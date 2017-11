AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – What can Brown do for you?

The DeKalb senior and Nebraska commit, Leigha Brown is off to a hot start this season. She’s averaging nearly 30 points per game but she twisted her ankle and went down against undefeated Northrop. The Bruins beat the Barons, 68-34.

North Side tops Blackhawk Christian, 56-19.

Jay County cruises past Woodlan, 82-39. Hanna Ault scored a career-high 31 points for the Patriots.