Thousands fed Thanksgiving meals by local charitable organizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one in the Summit City has to go without a Thanksgiving meal thanks to local organizations who have spent weeks preparing food for those in need.

Pat McBride cherishes leading the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Thanksgiving Dinner because he loves to give.

“I feel very good,” he said. “I feel fortunate to be able to be able to provide the service here at St. Mary’s to feed these folks.”

They served about 1,500 people today. On the menu was turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls and pie.

McBride believes there’s no mouth in the Summit City that shouldn’t be fed on this holiday.

While some go to St. Mary’s, others go to the Rescue Mission where they made enough food to serve 4,000 people.

“Seven days a week, 365 days a year, we open our doors to the hungry and homeless for three meals each day,” said Rev. Donovan Coley, CEO/Senior Pastor of The Rescue Mission. “Thanksgiving, though, is our most exciting holiday event of the year, as staff and volunteers have been working extra hard to prepare a spectacular meal.”

Donavan is pleased to help individuals like Peter Hipsher.

Hipsher, who was more than grateful for his Thanksgiving meal today, has been in and out of the Mission for several years. He explained that he keeps making bad turns in his life and it has to end.

“As a truck driver and a single man, I made really good money and spent it on all the wrong things,” he said. “Selfish. Kind of a selfish life.”

It’s reached the point where he can’t face his loved ones, not even on this special day. He’s just admitted himself back in the Rescue Mission again last week with faith that they can restore him to a place where he will be able to thrive again.

They’re giving him food, shelter, counseling, and most importantly hope.

“It’s great,” Hipsher said. “What’s not to like about it? I don’t know any of these people and everybody’s being nice and friendly and enjoying the food. Feels pretty good. This place is more than a blessing. It sure is.”

Thanksgiving at The Rescue Mission is made possible by donated food items from area individuals and groups, cash donations, and the assistance of more than 200 volunteers.