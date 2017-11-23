Purdue University to offer grant program for local students

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE)- Starting next year, Purdue University will be covering tuition needs for Indiana families making up to $70,000 annually.

Purdue’s President Mitch Daniels announced the Boiler Affordability Grant program on Tuesday.

The program will cover tuition, fees and book costs after families make their expected contribution and any additional need-based aid is applied.

The program will not cover room and board costs.

It will be open to Indiana undergraduate students whose families meet the income threshold at the university’s West Lafayette campus.

University officials estimate about 3,000 current students would be eligible for the program.