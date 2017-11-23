Purdue University adding more mental health services

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE)- Purdue University is reporting an uptick in students seeking mental health services.

For students, dealing with stress is part of college life.

Purdue’s Counseling and Psychological Services, or CAPS, currently has 26 counselors and the university is planning to add more.

Purdue’s president Mitch Daniels announced that six more counseling positions will be added at CAPS.

They will also be expanding services including group therapy sessions and an on-call service. CAPS counselors say the on-call service helps students who are in a mental health crisis. It allows them to talk to someone the same day.

They say the vast majority of on-call cases call for hospitalization because clients were suicidal or threatening to harm themselves.

This year, there have been 173 on-call appointments and 18 hospitalizations, according to CAPS counselors.