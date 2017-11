FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hopefully the tryptophan from the turkey didn’t hit you in the beginning of the third period.

The Komets and Walleye scored four goals in a matter of two minutes as Fort Wayne wins their annual Thanksgiving tradition, 5-4. They have played at home every year on Thanksgiving dating back to 1959.

The Komets travel to face Indy Friday night at 7:35 P.M.