Indiana State Police arrest three drunk drivers in pre-holiday patrol

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- Indiana State Police conducted a pre-holiday saturation patrol targeting aggressive and impaired drivers in six counties along major highways.

Officers started their patrol at 5 p.m. Wednesday and continued on until Thursday at 3:30 a.m.

During the 10.5 hour patrol, troopers arrested three drunk drivers, issued 68 tickets, 149 traffic warnings and made 10 criminal arrests for various misdemeanor charges.

They concentrated their enforcement efforts along I-69, U.S. 31, State Road 37 and U.S. 24.

The patrols spanned several counties including Miami, Wabash, Cass, Fulton, Grant and Howard.