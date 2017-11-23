Indiana deputy does Heimlich maneuver on choking motorist

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana sheriff’s deputy performed the Heimlich maneuver to save a motorist during a routine traffic stop.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says rookie Deputy Austin Wells had pulled a 65-year-old woman over Tuesday morning on suspicion of speeding when he noticed she was in distress and turning blue. After she indicated she could not breathe, Wells pulled her from her SUV and applied sharp pressure four times to her abdomen to dislodge an object stuck in her windpipe.

The woman, who wasn’t identified, told Wells she had been eating honey mustard nuts when she began choking on one. An ambulance crew then checked her out at the scene on a county road near Michigan City.

The sheriff’s office says Wells has been on patrol for five months.

