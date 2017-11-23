Black Friday shopping doesn’t wait until Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Thousands of people got a head start on Black Friday shopping and took advantage of deals at stores all across the area.

Many retailers like Target and Walmart opened their doors at 6:00 Thursday night, advertising online deals all day and doorbuster sales in the stores.

A survey from the National Retail Federation says about 69 percent of Americans, or 164 million people, intend to shop at some point during the five-day period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, It expects Black Friday to remain the busiest day with about 115 million people planning to shop then.