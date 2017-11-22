Vigil marks year since 4 sisters died in Indiana house fire

FLORA, Ind. (AP) — Dozens of people gathered to mark the one-year anniversary since the deaths of four young sisters from a fire at their northern Indiana home.

The candlelight vigil was held Tuesday evening outside the now-boarded up house in the Carroll County town of Flora. The fire that investigators deemed arson killed 11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald and 5-year-old Konnie Welch and injured their mother and two others.

Neighbor Lisa Boyd says she’s missed the sisters, who were always laughing and playing.

No arrests have been made in the fire. The Indiana NAACP has accused detectives of covering up their bungling of the investigation into the deaths of the girls, who were all black.

State police Superintendent Doug Carter denies that charge and says the investigation continues.

