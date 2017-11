SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WANE) A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Speedway, which his about six miles west of Indianapolis.

Mark McCammack, 63, is 5’5″, 170 pounds, and has hazel hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 1:00 pm in Speedway. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information contact the Speedway Police Department at 317-246-4343.