Rescue Mission set to serve Thanksgiving meal to 3,000

FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) The Rescue Mission is expected to serve more than 3,000 people at its annual Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

The hearty meal will be served from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, at The Rescue Mission’s 301 W. Superior St. location. Anyone in need of a meal is welcome.

The annual meal is the shelter’s biggest meal of the year, with a menu of turkey, potatoes, green beans, stuffing, and desserts of all kinds.

Enough for 3,000 eaters.

“Seven days a week, 365 days a year, we open our doors to the hungry and homeless for three meals each day,” said Rev. Donovan Coley, CEO/Senior Pastor of The Rescue Mission. “Thanksgiving, though, is our most exciting holiday event of the year, as staff and volunteers have been working extra hard to prepare a spectacular meal.”

Volunteers have worked for the past two weeks to prepare turkeys for the meal and to make day-of preparations easier, the shelter said. More than 200 volunteers work to put the meal on, and all volunteer positions for the serving of Thanksgiving meal are full.

Everything served at the meal was donated by area individuals and groups, or bought with cash donations.