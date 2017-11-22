Passenger in off-road vehicle crash dies

MENTONE, Ind. (WANE) A 15-year-old boy who was a passenger on an off-road vehicle that crashed last Friday evening in Kosciusko County has died according to a news release from the Law Enforcement Division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to the DNR, another 15-year-old boy was driving the vehicle on private property with the passenger beside him when he lost control near a pond embankment. The vehicle rolled over into the pond and became submerged. Both the driver and passenger were ejected into the pond. The property owner called 911 upon learning of the crash.

The driver was able to swim to safety, however the passenger remained in the pond. The property owner went into the pond and found the boy and brought him to shore where medics attended to him.

Both boys were taken to a hospital in Kosciusko County for treatment and the passenger was later flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. He passed away Monday morning and the cause of death was determined to be drowning.