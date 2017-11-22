One year added to sentence of man who hid HIV status

Related Coverage Man sentenced for withholding HIV status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Allen County judge has added one year to the three year prison sentence handed down back in August to a man convicted of having sex with women without telling them he was HIV-positive.

The extra year was added to Travis Spoor’s sentence because another victim came forward. He pleaded guilty to the original three counts of malicious mischief in June.

At the time of the original sentencing in Allen County, the Associated Press reported that online court and prison records showed Spoor is awaiting trial on the same charge in Marshall County and has been convicted of the same offense in Kosciusko County. He is also facing two counts of Malicious Mischief in Hamilton County.