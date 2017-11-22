Lutheran Health Network rules out North River property for new hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Lutheran Health Network has removed the land known as “North River” from its plan to build a new St. Joseph Hospital. Geoff Thomas, Public Relations Supervisor for LHN, said after evaluating potential sites and the desired timeline, the network’s interest in the property across from Lawton Park and Science Central.

The St. Joe Board of Trustees, who is working with LHN and hospital officials, recommended the bid be withdrawn. It was done on Monday afternoon.

The city wants to purchase the once Omnisource Recycling land from for more than $4 million. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. has voiced support in the agreement, but Fort Wayne City Council have reserves about the move. Council will hold its first vote on the agreement next week.

The following is the full statement from Thomas on LHN’s decision:

Lutheran Health Network is very excited about the future of St. Joseph Hospital and a new facility. As we have evaluated potential sites and their availability for our desired timeline, our interest in the Rifkin property has shifted. At the recommendation of a St. Joe board of trustees subcommittee that has been working with LHN and hospital leadership on this project, we withdrew on Monday afternoon the option LHN had placed with the city on that property. We are focused on alternative sites that are more suitable for our needs and desired timeline. We will share additional information as our evaluation process concludes and a decision is made about a location.