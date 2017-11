LEXINGTON, Ky. (WANE) – The Dons hope for deja vu all over again.

Exactly a year to the day that IPFW upset Indiana at Memorial Coliseum, they face the 8th ranked Kentucky Wildcats at historic Rupp Arena.

