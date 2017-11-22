Hoosiers weigh options after CBD Oil law clarified

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) People across the state reacted Wednesday to a clarification made by the state’s attorney general Tuesday.

After some confusion Attorney General Curtis Hill released an opinion that stated CBD Oil was banned in the Hoosier state.

“I was in shock, because I know what happens if I can’t take my CBD oil.” Jerry Williams told NewsChannel 15.

Williams was diagnosed with ALS. He gets around with help from a walker, knowing eventually even that won’t be a possibility.

“I have an urgency about me,” Williams said passionately. “When I saw that on the news, I was in shock. What do I do?”

Many people like Williams used CBD oil which is made from cannabis plants, for medical relief. Hill now saying the oil is illegal. Several stores offered the product were raided and charged with possession, forcing Hill to release a clarifying statement.

“There is no doubt, as a matter of legal interpretation that products or substances marketed generally for human consumption or ingestion and containing cannabidiol remain unlawful in Indiana as well as under federal law,” the statement said.

Much of the push-back coma from those who said the oil doesn’t produce a high, because it lacks the THC level found in marijuana used for recreational purposes.

“I don’t want anything to do with marijuana,” Williams added. “All I want are the effects from the medicinal side of it.”

Williams wants to get as much done in his remaining years as possible, like passing wisdom to his own grandchildren. To get that done, he now faces the choice of pain or pills.

“I’m in the last mile of my life’s marathon and I don’t want to spend the day drugged.”