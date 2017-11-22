Bluffton police investigate shooting involving two motorists

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) The Bluffton Police Department is looking for the person who shot at a motorist from another vehicle late Tuesday evening.

The motorist who was shot at was not hit by a bullet that went through the rear driver’s side window and lodged in the vehicle’s headliner.

The motorist told police he noticed a dark colored passenger car following him near the Main Street bridge area at around 11 p.m. The vehicle had been tailgating and flashing its bright lights at him and he turned westbound onto Silver Street from Main Street the suspect vehicle traveled into the oncoming lane of Silver Street and pulled up beside him. That’s when at least one person inside the suspect’s vehicle yelled a threat to the motorist and then fired at least one round into his vehicle. The suspect vehicle then sped away from the area. The motorist then called 911.

Bluffton Police Officers noticed a vehicle matching the description in the area of South and Midway Streets. Officers performed a high risk traffic stop and briefly detained the occupants until it was determined they had no involvement in the shooting.

The Bluffton Police Department is asking that anyone who can provide more information regarding this matter to contact Detective Andrew Ellis at the police station at 260.824.3320.