Woman accused of using company credit card for personal purchases, plastic surgery

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) A Huntertown woman is accused of using a credit card from the company she works for to rack up more than $94,000 in charges for personal use between April 2016 and August 2017.

Kathryn E. Mitchell, 52, used the credit card from her employer in Noble County to make several online purchases that were delivered to her home according to Indiana State Police which began its investigation back in September. She also is accused of using the same credit card to pay for plastic surgery for herself.

Police arrested Mitchell Tuesday and she faces a single felony charge of theft.