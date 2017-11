FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He pulled a Joe Namath.

Woodlan kicker Luke Crilly guaranteed he would make the kick – and then he drilled it for the win in semi-state over Eastbrook, 15-14 The Warriors are heading to the 2A state title game held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. They face Southridge and kickoff is set for noon.

They heading to the state championship game for the first time since 1981 and we are proud to honor the Woodlan football as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.