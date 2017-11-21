Top Indiana lawmakers targeting opioid abuse, job training

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican legislative leaders say they want the Indiana General Assembly’s upcoming session to focus on taking action to fight opioid abuse and improve job training opportunities.

Members of the Indiana House and Senate held their annual Organization Day meetings Tuesday, ahead of the 2018 legislative session starting in early January.

Dozens of people also gathered at the Statehouse calling on legislators to act on issues such as adopting a state hate crimes law and establishing an independent commission for drawing legislative election districts.

Republican Senate leader David Long says he’s also waiting for recommendations from a special committee on whether to end Indiana’s longtime ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales and allow retailers other than liquor stores to carry cold beer.

