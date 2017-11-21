Surveillance cam shows man steal from vet donation fund

Video courtesy Adam Dager via Facebook

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A surveillance video captured the moment when a man apparently stole cash from a military veteran donation fund at a Fort Wayne gas station on Monday evening.

Fort Wayne Police were called around just before 6 p.m. Monday to the All-American Shell gas station off Dupont Road in the Dupont Village center on a report of a theft there. At the store, store owner Adam Dager told police that a man had stolen at least $15 out of a donation boot that sits on the cashier counter, according to a police report. The store is raising money for military veterans and their families.

According to the police report, the man walked into the store and stole the cash. He was the passenger of a white sedan that had arrived at the store, the report said.

Dager said the incident was captured on surveillance video, according to the report.

In that video, which Dager shared on his Facebook page, a white man with short hair and a mustache and dressed in a black Purdue University T-shirt is shown walking to the cashier station. There, he appears to request cigarettes from the clerk.

As the clerk searches for the cigarettes, the suspect puts his hand in the donation boot and pulls out cash. He then pays for the cigarettes and fuels and leaves the gas station, the surveillance footage shows.

Dager said All-American Stores have raised nearly $30,000 for military veterans and their families over three years through the donation boot campaign. In his Facebook post, he wrote that the stores have a goal of $20,000 this year.

“Our All-American Staff and All-American Customers bust our butts this time of year to serve those that serve us during this Christmas & Holiday Season,” Dager wrote.

Anyone with any information on the theft or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.