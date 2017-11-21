Juveniles arrested for vandalizing New Haven veteran’s memorial

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) Police in New Haven have arrested a pair of juveniles on allegations they damaged several lights at a veteran’s memorial in a city park.

According to a news release, on Nov. 7, several lights were damaged at the Veteran’s Memorial in Schnelker Park, near New Haven Middle School in central New Haven. The lights appeared to have been smashed by a large rock, New Haven Police said.

The lights were replaced at a cost of more than $1,000, the release said.

Police said one of the suspects was identified to a middle school administrator. Two students were ultimately questioned about the incident, and they admitted to breaking the lights with a large rock, according to police.

The students were charged with criminal mischief and taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center in Fort Wayne.