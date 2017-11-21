Indiana recommends bid for prison computer tablets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Correction is negotiating with a company to provide tablets with educational and entertainment materials for all inmates.
The Indianapolis Star reports that inmates wouldn’t be charged for the tablets, but most services could carry a hefty cost for access.
State officials recommend the department select a bid from Virginia-based Global Tel Link, which would charge higher prices for services, including movie rentals and music subscriptions. Movie rentals would cost $8 and music subscriptions would cost $25.
The higher prices would generate profits from the company and help create a secure network accompanying the software.
According to the bid, Global Tel Link could generate $6.5 million each year through the tablets program, while the department could collect $750,000.
The department declined discussing the revenues during the negotiations.
