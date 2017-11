FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers announced today they have recalled Ike Anigbogu from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Anigbogu started two games while on assignment in Fort Wayne, averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 68.8 percent from the field (11-of-16).

The Mad Ants will look to extend a five-game winning streak this Friday at home taking on the Maine Red Claws at 7 p.m. ET.