Indiana lawmakers kick off 2018 Legislative Session

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- It is Organization Day at Indiana’s Statehouse. Tuesday, lawmaker ceremoniously kicked off the 2018 Legislative Session.

All day Tuesday, you could feel the vibrant energy, and buzz of people at the Statehouse.

State Representative Gregory W. Porter (D), of District 96 said “It’s a starting point. Now we’re out of the gate!”

Think of it as an administrative day to get everything…filed, legislation, and ideas organized for the 2018 Legislative Session.

State Senator Greg Taylor (D) of District 33 said “One thing I hope we get accomplished is having an agenda that works for everybody.”

The 120th General Assembly will be a short session, still all 150 lawmakers are asked to be here.

State Senator Victoria Spartz’ is brand new… sworn in on October 12th.

State Senator Victoria Spartz (R) of District 20 said “It’s good! I guess it’s kind of nice to be new.”

Born in Ukraine, she came to the US 17 years ago, in 2000. A mom of a 9 year old and 11 year old, she never thought she’d get into politics. One of her goals is to streghten Indiana’s workforce.

State Senator Spartz explained “I understand how important that is. That’s how you empower people, educate people, give good jobs. Actually careers.”

State Senator Spartz was officially recognized at the ceremonial first session on the Senate Chamber floor today. Over on the House floor, two other new lawmakers were introduced.

Then, Speaker of the House, Brian Bosma set the tone for the upcoming legislative session.

Representative Brian Bosma (R) Speaker of the House said “We have an opioid crisis we’re dealing with. We have education initiatives that need attention, and frankly we have some more downsizing of government that can be done.”

The 2018 session starts January 3rd, 2018. The Legislative Services Agency said they are expecting hundreds of bills to be introduced in both the house and senate this next session.