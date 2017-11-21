Indiana Farm Bureau: Thanksgiving will cost more this year

Hoosiers will pay significantly more for their Thanksgiving meal this year, when comparing prices to 2016, according to Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving market basket survey. The average cost for a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 this year, including 12 traditional food items, is $50.88 or approximately $5.08 per person.

The INFB Thanksgiving market basket survey was conducted by 37 volunteer shoppers across the state who collected prices on specific food items from one of their local grocery stores. Volunteer shoppers are asked to look for the best possible prices, without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or purchase deals.

While 2017 prices are approximately 9 percent higher than 2016’s market basket at $46.81, this year’s prices are only 1 percent higher than prices in 2015. Last year, prices saw a decrease of around 7 percent overall, making the 2016 market basket the lowest recorded since 2010. In 2013, 2014 and 2015, the prices showed a steady increase each year – 2017 prices trend similarly.

The market basket price of $50.88 includes a 16-pound turkey, the ingredients for stuffing and a pumpkin pie, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, a carrot and celery veggie tray, whole milk, cranberries and miscellaneous baking items such as eggs, sugar and butter.

While some items on the holiday shopping list declined in cost, the main factor in the overall price increase was the 16-pound turkey, being the most expensive item on the list, which increased 15 percent, or just over $3, this year. Stuffing, pumpkin pie filling and the veggie tray also saw significant increases in price.

“Despite the modest increase in Indiana, consumers continue to see affordable prices for turkey this year, due to its large inventory across the country,” explained Isabella Chism, INFB’s second vice president and chair of the Women’s Leadership Committee. “Indiana has a lot to do with that, since our state ranks fourth in the nation in turkey production. Turkeys also consume about 15 percent of all soybean meal fed to livestock in Indiana, so they’re great for our state’s economy.”

The items that Indiana shoppers can expect to pay less for this year include rolls, peas, whipping cream and pie shells. The price for whole milk and cranberries remained relatively unchanged.

