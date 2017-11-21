Fort Wayne’s Addison Agen advances on ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES (WANE) Fort Wayne native Addison Agen found out she is moving on to the next round of NBC’s nationally televised singing competition “The Voice.”

She was the first singer to find out that she will remain in the competition Tuesday night.

She performed in the live rounds for the first time Monday night.

The 16-year-old Concordia Lutheran High School student is now relying on the public’s votes to stay in the competition.

Agen will perform live again next week.

One finalist will be eliminated each week until a winner is determined.

Whether Agen rises to the top will depend on America’s vote – and there are plenty of ways to vote. Here’s how:

1. The official The Voice app, available on the App Store or Google Play

2. Online at NBC.com or on Facebook

3. Through a Xfinity X1 set-top box with an active Xfinity subscription that includes NBC

4. Through iTunes by buying one of Addison’s song

5. On Apple Music by streaming one of her songs

6. On Twitter by using the hashtag #VoiceSaveAddison

You can learn more about “The Voice” official voting rules here.