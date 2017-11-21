Dons WBB Loses to UIC on Kids Fitness Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped its Kids Fitness Day game to UIC 67-51. More than 800 students from local elementary schools were in attendance for the annual event, where students learn about healthy eating and exercise.

Jaelencia Williams led the Mastodons with 13 points to go along with six rebounds. Kierstyn Repp added 11 points for the ‘Dons. Hannah Albrecht did a little bit of everything on the day, finishing with nine points, five rebounds, and a game-high three steals. Diamond Williams grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and Anna Lappenküper led the way with five assists.

UIC scored the first two baskets of the game to take an early lead. The Flames ended the first quarter on a 9-3 run as the ‘Dons trailed by eight. The two sides traded five-point runs late in the second quarter, and a pair of free throws by Albrecht cut the halftime deficit to 27-24. A 9-2 run by UIC early in the third pushed the deficit to double-digits, before a 13-2 run in the fourth put the game out of reach.

Fort Wayne returns to action after the Thanksgiving break when it welcomes Quincy to the Gates Sports Center on Saturday, November 25 for a 2 p.m. game.