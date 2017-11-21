Dealer sentenced for moving kilos of heroin

Related Coverage Six indicted following December heroin bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man arrested in what federal officials called perhaps the largest heroin busts ever in northern Indiana has been sentenced.

Eduardo Martinez, 32, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 27 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for dealing heroin and meth as part of a ring that was busted in December 2014. Martinez had pleaded guilty to charges of possessing with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin, distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm as an illegal alien.

According to federal court records, federal agents wiretapped two of Martinez’s cell phones, which allowed authorities to intercept a call about a delivery of multiple kilograms of heroin to Fort Wayne. Martinez was apparently negotiating with Gisela Leyva Gamez to make the delivery, court records showed.

The drop took place on December 17, 2014, at a garage at a home on West Butler Street in Fort Wayne. The location was under surveillance and when agents saw a white pickup truck making the delivery, they moved in and arrested the two men in the truck: Cesar Rosales and Juan Rosales Suarez.

Martinez and Gomez were captured near the home after they tried to run away. Rigoberto Martinez was also taken into custody.

Agents found 3.5 kilograms of heroin inside the garage that day. Two days later, after getting a search warrant for the pickup truck, they found another 4.5 kilograms of heroin hidden in a spare tire.

Eight kilos is just under 18 pounds.

A sixth person, Alejandro Delacruz, appears not the have been arrested in the initial bust but was listed in the grand jury’s indictment.