Christie announces $72M settlement with Volkswagen

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey reached a $72.2 million settlement with Volkswagen, Republican Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday.

The settlement, which stems from the car company’s emissions scandal, is in addition to a $69 million settlement reached with the auto company to resolve a separate lawsuit.

Christie said the funds would be used for the providing cleaner air, helping the environment and protecting public health. He designated the Department of Environmental Protection as the lead agency to deal with the funds.

“I am proud of these results that should deter any company thinking of similarly deceitful practices,” Christie said.

The outgoing, two-term governor says the deal stems from Volkswagen’s decision to install devices on thousands of diesel vehicles in New Jersey that skirted emissions rules.

The cash will come from a federal trust set up after the scandal.

It has been more than a year since Volkswagen agreed to pay more than $20 billion to settle criminal charges and civil claims related to the company’s sale of nearly 600,000 cars with “defeat devices” designed to beat U.S. emissions tests.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.