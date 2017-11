FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Furst things first – Caleb Furst that is.

One of the top freshman in the entire nation made his debut for Blackhawk Christian. He scored 10 points as the Braves beat beat Liberty Christian, 83-41. Frank Davidson led the way for Blackhawk Christian as he totaled 29 points – including 7 three pointers.

Central Noble also tops Canterbury, 62-46.