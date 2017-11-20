31 sent to hospital after apparent opioid incident at Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An investigation is underway after 30 confinement officers and a nurse were taken to the hospital Monday morning following an incident at the Allen County Jail in downtown Fort Wayne.

The confinement officers went to D-Block of the jail on the suspicion some inmates were smoking according to Captain Steve Stone, Public Information Officer with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. While searching one of the cells they found a piece of paper infused with an unknown substance. The paper later tested positive for opioids.

All of the officers that entered the cell block reported smelling smoke and feeling “strange.” All of the inmates in D-Block and B-block, which shares the same air handler, were observed by nurses and EMTs according to Stone.

Initially nine confinement officers and the nurse needed medical attention at a hospital, however 21 more confinement officers were later taken as well for observation. Monday afternoon Stone told NewsChannel 15 that all are doing well.

Stone added that as a precaution the inmates were “decontaminated.”

A cleaning crew and hazmat personnel are working to clean up the affected cell block which has been completely closed from the jail population.