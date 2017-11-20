DAYTON, Ind. (AP) – A weak tornado touched down briefly near Lafayette when storms packing winds as strong as 85 mph lashed the state.
The National Weather Service says the EF-0 tornado with peak estimated winds of 75 mph touched down for about a minute Saturday morning near the Tippecanoe County town of Dayton. It traveled about half a mile, damaging a house and several trees.
The weather service says straight-line winds estimated at 80-85 mph hit Frankfort in central Indiana, and a store there was evacuated after its roof collapsed. Winds gusting more than 50 mph were recorded near Dayton and in Knox County in southwestern Indiana.
In Fort Wayne, a football game between the University of St. Francis and Benedictine College was delayed six hours by lightning.
No injuries were reported.
Storms packing weak tornado, gusty winds rake Indiana
