Statewide Silver Alert issued for Elwood man

ELWOOD, Ind. (WANE) The Elwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Elwood, Indiana. Elwood, Indiana is about 80 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

Clint Davidson, 37, is 5′ 9″ inches tall, weighgs 350 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at noon in Elwood, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a burgundy 1998 Chevrolet Cheyenne extended cab Indiana plate TK852LJQ

If you have any information on Clint Davidson, contact the Elwood Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.