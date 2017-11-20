Purdue professor receives $5M grant for grain research

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – A Purdue University professor has received a $5 million grant to help develop hybrid grain seeds that will resist parasite weeds.

The Journal and Courier reports that Gebisa Ejeta received the four-year grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. This is the second foundation that has donated to the cause.

Ejeta and his researchers are hoping to expand the knowledge between the parasite weed gene that attacks sorghum. He also hopes young entrepreneurs in developing countries will be mass producing the seeds at the end of the four years.

Ejeta received his doctorate in plant breeding and genetics at Purdue. He received the 2009 World Food Prize. That’s considered the top global honor for scientists and others who have improved the quality and availability of food.

