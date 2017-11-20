Police release “person of interest” homicide investigation photo

Related Coverage Coroner: Man found in road died of blow to head

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department has released a photo taken by a surveillance camera at a Fort Wayne bar that shows a woman who has been identified as a “person of interest” in the ongoing investigation of the death of a man who was killed by a blow to the head.

Michael R. Wilcher, 51, of New Haven was found at around 11 p.m. along the 400 block of Huffman Street near Wells on September 21, 2017. He was taken to a hospital where he died. The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined that Wilcher died from blunt force injuries to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

The surveillance photo was taken that same evening at the Brass Rail, located at 1121 Broadway in Fort Wayne and shows a woman sitting or standing near the bar.

Police ask anyone who might recognize this person to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.