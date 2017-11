FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – November 22, 2016 will always be a date to remember for Mastodon basketball fans – and the IPFW faithful is hoping the Dons can strike down another of college basketball’s blue bloods exactly a year later.

The Dons beat then-no.3 Indiana University in overtime last November 22.

This November 22 they will travel to no. 8 Kentucky.

WANE-TV will be at the game and have complete coverage from Lexington.