Mad Ants improve to 5-1 with win over Canton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants defeated the Canton Charge, 91-78, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Monday night in front of a crowd of 1,918. C.J. Fair led all scorers with 26 points coming off the bench in his second consecutive game, including a perfect 6-for-6 performance from the free throw line. Walt Lemon Jr. and Jarrod Uthoff both added 13 points respectively for Fort Wayne (5-1).

JaCorey Williams led the Charge (2-4) with 20 points, while Ante Zizic, who was on assignment from the Cleveland Cavaliers, added 14 points in his first action of the season with Canton. Marcus Thornton was the only other Charge player in double figures with 11 points.

Fort Wayne will put its five-game winning streak on the line at home against Maine on Friday. Canton will host Long Island on Saturday.