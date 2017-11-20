GFW Inc. supports city’s plan to buy North River land

Related Coverage City to buy North River property for future development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Greater Fort Wayne Inc. today urged Mayor Henry and City Council to work together to acquire the North River property, citing the land’s potential to become a community cornerstone.

“This is an opportunity to transform the North River property into a thriving community gateway,” said Eric Doden, CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. “Conversations about this issue have been going on for more than a decade. It’s time for leaders to act—and close a deal that unleashes the property’s potential.”

Development of the North River property was discussed in the 2005 BlueprintPLUS action plan for the city’s downtown area. Other projects in the plan that have since been completed include Parkview Field, the Barr Street Market, increased downtown hotel capacity, and more. The plan, which included input from thousands of residents, widened the scope of downtown northward to include the North River property, and southward to include areas such as the Electric Works campus.

In 2007, the North River Now report, which also incorporated input from thousands of residents, strongly recommended the City acquire the land.

Ron Turpin, board chairman at Greater Fort Wayne Inc., noted that the project could mirror the City’s past successes in redeveloping properties in need of environmental remediation.

“We’ve seen success stories at Headwaters Park and at the Bowser Pump facility [now the site of the Renaissance Pointe YMCA],” Turpin said. “In both cases, City leaders turned dormant properties into assets for the community. Acquiring the North River property is an investment that will lead to jobs, private investment, and substantial new tax revenue for the City that should more than offset what the City is projecting as relatively low remediation costs.”

The North River property stretches across 29 acres just north of downtown Fort Wayne, bordered by Clinton, Fourth, and Harrison Streets. The land was last actively used in 2006.