FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews are investigating a fire that damaged a Fort Wayne manufacturing company Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to Heavy Duty Manufacturing, 4317 Clubview Drive, around 6 a.m.

The company makes exhaust components for heavy duty vehicles.

Most of the fire appeared to be contained to the inside of the building.

It’s not clear how extensive the damage was or if anyone was inside.

Fire crews are working to figure out what caused the fire.