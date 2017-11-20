Driver killed after being ejected from RV on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Illinois man was killed Monday morning after being ejected through the front windshield of the RV he was driving on I-70 in west central Indiana.

The crash took place just after 10:30 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Indiana State Police believe the RV struck a guardrail after the right front tire suffered a blowout.

Richard D. Harris, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash forced one lane of I-70 to be closed for several hours while the scene was cleaned up.