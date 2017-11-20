Driver killed after being ejected from RV on I-70

Photo provided by Indiana State Police

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Illinois man was killed Monday morning after being ejected through the front windshield of the RV he was driving on I-70 in west central Indiana.

The crash took place just after 10:30 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Indiana State Police believe the RV struck a guardrail after the right front tire suffered a blowout.

Richard D. Harris, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash forced one lane of I-70 to be closed for several hours while the scene was cleaned up.

