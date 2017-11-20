British company planning northern Indiana wind farm

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) – A British-based energy company is working on plans for a wind farm with perhaps more than 300 turbines in parts of three northern Indiana counties.

Officials with Renewable Energy Systems are looking at locations in Cass, Fulton and Miami counties for the project.

Company development director Brad Lila tells the (Logansport) Pharos-Tribune that plans are in their early stages and possible placement of the turbines hasn’t yet been decided. Factors include property owner participation, topography and transmission grid capacity.

Aaron Ault of a Fulton County property rights group opposing the project says allowing the wind farm would be a permanent mistake that would hurt property values and cause noise problems.

Cass County Commissioner Ralph Anderson says the project would help with energy production and boost the county’s property tax base.

Advertisement