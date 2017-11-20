Boy pulling wagon hit, killed by passing vehicle

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An 11-year-old Topeka boy was struck by a vehicle and killed as he walked with a small wagon along a LaGrange County roadway Friday evening.

Police and medics were called around 5:45 p.m. Friday to C.R. 400 South just west of C.R. 700 West on a report of a crash there.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, 63-year-old Eva F. Kurtz of Middlebury was headed eastbound on C.R. 400 South in her 2007 Chevrolet when the vehicle hit an 11-year-old Topeka boy who was pulling a small wagon along the southern edge of the roadway. Kurtz told investigators that by the time she saw the boy along the road, she could not avoid hitting him.

The boy was killed as a result of the crash, the report said.

In the police report, it was noted that a LED light was attached to the wagon. A witness told police the light was activated at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

Kurtz was not hurt.